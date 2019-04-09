Sumter celebrates “Ja Morant Day”

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – April 8, 2019 will long be remembered on Crestwood’s campus and in the city of Sumter as “Ja Morant Day”.

The All-American guard just completed his college career after declaring for the NBA Draft after a stellar sophomore season at Murray State.

Projected to be a top pick in June’s NBA Draft, the Dalzell native went back to his high school, wearing his purple Knights jersey once again. Not only did he receive the key to the city and plenty of gifts, but Morant put on a show for the crowd, pulling off multiple dunks in his old gym.