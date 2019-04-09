Swearinger’s 3rd celebrity game gives back to Midlands kids

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – For the first time since their days at Williams-Brice, DJ Swearinger and his Gamecocks spent their Saturday playing on campus, giving back to the next generation in the Midlands.

The Arizona Cardinals safety hosting his third-annual celebrity basketball game to raise money for kids of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Midlands, joined by those like Jadeveon Clowney, Stephon Gilmore, Deebo Samuel, Mike Davis, Skai Moore, and many more on the court. Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp, who actively promoted the event, and Hayden Hurst also were in attendance.

40 kids arrived at the Carolina Volleyball Center to represent the local Boys and Girls Clubs, coming from the Rice Creek location.