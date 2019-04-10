Alzheimer’s Association wears purple at the State House to raise awareness for Alzheimers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – People are wearing purple today to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s.

At the State House the Alzheimer’s Association hosted its annual Advocacy Day this afternoon.

Officials are asking lawmakers to continue funding the Alzheimer’s caregiver respite program, as well as establishing a full-time dementia coordinator at the new department on aging.

According to the organization there are more than 89,000 South Carolinians currently living with Alzheimer’s.