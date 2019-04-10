Concerned parents address board over nearly 800 thousand dollar unused football field

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —The football field at AC Flora has been closed down for the second time leaving taxpayers wondering why nearly 800-thousand dollars was spent to install the new turf.

At Tuesday night’s Richland School District One board meeting, parents frustrations rose as the District has yet to give a response as to why the field, which cost 768- thousand dollars, is in such poor condition.

Parents are now worried the District will soon be reaching into taxpayers pockets to repair fields across the entire District.

A spokesperson for the District released a statement to ABC Columbia news saying, “The field was closed as a safety precaution because we still have concerns about the condition of the field.

While we are working with the vendor to resolve those issues, practices and games have been relocated and that schedule has been communicated to students and parents by the school.

We do not have an estimated date of completion at this time.

