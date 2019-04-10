Gov. McMaster signs bill that removes cap on how much industrial hemp farmers can grow

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Farmers will no longer have a limit placed on how much hemp they can grow.

This morning, Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill that removes a cap on industrial hemp.

Hemp is a similar plant to marijuana but does not have the same levels of the chemical THC.

Industrial hemp is grown all over the world for food, oil and fiber.

Previously, only 60 farmers around the State were allowed to grow industrial hemp.