Over 20 car break-ins happen in one night in two SC neighborhoods

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help for individuals to secure their vehicles better after a string of break-ins in Lugoff.

In the Quail Hollow and Fredericksburg Subdivisions, over 20 vehicles were broken into after all the vehicles were left unlocked.

During the break-ins, multiple firearms were taken from the unsecured vehicles.

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Division is currently working diligently to apprehend the individual(s) that committed these crimes.

“Anyone who breaks into a vehicle is a criminal. When we leave our firearms in unsecured vehicles, we are not doing our part to prevent these criminals from getting firearms,” said Sheriff Lee Boan. “Anytime criminals get what they are looking for, they will be back.”

The best ways to not become a victim of a vehicle break-in is: lock your doors, don’t leave any valuables in plain view and don’t park in secluded areas.

If you have any information on these crimes, please contact Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office Inv. Michael Davidson at 425-1512.