SC athletic director’s teaching license suspended after sex battery arrest

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina State Board of Education says they have suspended the teaching license of a high school athletic director charged for sex battery with one of his students.

According to board officials, Artis Coulter, 36, was suspended because he may quote, “pose a threat to the health, safety and welfare of students, who may be under his instruction.”

Orangeburg County deputies say Coulter was the athletic director at Bethune-Bowman High School, when he had multiple sexual encounters with a 16-year-old student while on school property.

According to the arrest warrant, Coulter and the victim engaged in sex acts between March 14 and March 21, 2019.

Investigators say Coulter was placed on administrative leave on March 25 and was later arrested.

Officials say if anyone has been a victim of this suspect or has knowledge of other incidents, call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers can remain anonymous.

To read the full report, click here.