Sexual Trauma Services of the Midlands cancels 10th annual Walk A Mile In Their Shoes event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – On Tuesday, April 9, 2019, Sexual Trauma Services of the Midlands (STSM) received on our 24-hour hotline several calls threatening harm to our staff and organization.

Sexual Trauma Services of the Midlands has reached out to local law enforcement to ensure the safety and provide security. The investigation is ongoing into the threats.

As this case is not yet resolved and Sexual Trauma Services of the Midlands primary responsibility is advancing the health and well being of their clients, staff, and those who support our work in the community.

Sexual Trauma Services of the Midlands has made the decision to cancel the Walk A Mile In Their Shoes event tomorrow at the State House out the abundance of caution, but their daily work will continue.