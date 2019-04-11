REPORT: Cincinnati interested in Frank Martin as next head coach

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Frank Martin has emerged as a “key” target to replace Mick Cronin at Cincinnati, according to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.

South Carolina’s Frank Martin has emerged as a key target at Cincinnati, source told @Stadium. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 11, 2019

Martin just completed his seventh season as the head basketball coach at South Carolina, going 16-16 with an 11-7 SEC record this year.

The Gamecock head coach is no stranger to Cincy. He served as an assistant for the Bearcats under Bob Huggins from 2004-2006, before leaving with Huggins for Kansas State in 2006.

Cincinnati just began its search for a new coach, after Cronin left the program to take the head coaching job at UCLA.

Martin guided South Carolina to the school’s first Final Four in 2017, but has missed the NCAA Tournament each of the last two seasons.