Fred’s to Close underperforming stores, 11 in South Carolina

A discount retailer is closing some of its stores.

Fred’s Inc. says it will close 159 under performing stores in 13 states, including South Carolina, by the end of May.

The Memphis-based company said in a news release liquidation sales at those stores are underway.

According to an on-line list, the list of stores being closed includes 11 in South Carolina.

The company’s other 398 stores will remain open, according to officials.