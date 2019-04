SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Sumter man charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, third degree.

Michael Lawrence Alston, 64, warrant states he committed a lewd act on a 12-year old female when he rubbed on the victim butt and leg, over her clothing.

Alston also made a sexual comment to the victim while at his residence on Prosser Avenue in Sumter on March 23.