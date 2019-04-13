Gamecocks Walked Off at Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jordan Butler hit a three-run home run with two out in the bottom of the ninth as Florida walked off with a 6-4 win over the University of South Carolina baseball team Saturday afternoon (April 13) in McKethan Stadium.

The two teams traded home runs in the second frame, both to the bleachers in left. Freshman Brady Allen hit a solo shot with one out in the top of the second, while Butler led off the bottom of the inning with an opposite field solo home run.

Carolina scored a run in the third as Luke Berryhill brought in TJ Hopkins with a double to the gap in left. Florida answered in the bottom of the third as Austin Langworthy drove in a run with a single to center. The Gamecocks took a 4-2 lead in the fifth. Noah Campbell led off with a bad-hop single to first. He went to third on George Callil’s single to right and scored on TJ Hopkins’ fielder’s choice. With two out and Hopkins on second, Jacob Olson singled through the hole between shortstop and third base, giving Carolina a two-run lead.

Florida scored a run in the seventh on a Brady McConnell RBI single. The Gators loaded the bases in that inning, but a line out to short ended that threat. In the ninth, freshman Wesley Sweatt struck out the first two batters of the inning, but a pair of walks led to Butler’s home run.

Allen had two of Carolina’s seven hits on the day. TJ Shook started on the mound for Carolina. He allowed four hits and two runs with four strikeouts in five innings of work. Sweatt was tagged with the loss, allowing the three runs in 1.2 innings pitched with three strikeouts.

GAMECHANGER

Butler’s three-run home run is the first time the Gamecocks have been walked off this season.

KEY STAT

The Gamecock offense had just one hit in the final four innings of play.

NOTABLE

Florida now leads the all-time series with the Gamecocks 48-47. Carolina has not won a series in Gainesville since 2011.

Carolina has now lost its first five SEC series.

Butler was 4-for-5 with four RBI in his first start of the series.

Carolina pitching recorded nine strikeouts on the day, but also had seven walks.

UP NEXT

Carolina makes its second trip of the season to BB&T Ballpark in Charlotte as the Gamecocks face North Carolina Tuesday night (April 16) at 7 p.m.