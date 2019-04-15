Fête En Blanc: An All White Affair scholarship event

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – Get ready to celebrate Orangeburg’s brightest leaders for a good cause at the Fête En Blanc – An All White Affair scholarship event.

The event is sponsored by the Orangeburg (SC) Chapter of the Links, Incorporated.

The scholarship event starts May 18 at 7 p.m. and special recognition begins at 8 p.m. at The Cinema on 1225 Orangeburg Mall Circle.

Attendees need to wear all white, elegant and chic.

Individual tickets are $50 while table reservations are $400, but you must RSVP by May 4.

The chapter president Pamela Dawson, spoke with Curtis Wilson about how the event will raise scholarship money for students from South Carolina State University and Claflin University.

The event will also recognize six distinguished honorees for their leadership, service and contributions in Orangeburg.

For all questions, email orangeburg@linksinc.org or contact 803-387-6915.

For more event information, click here.