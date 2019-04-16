ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – Orangeburg County Department of Public Safety officials say a Benedict College student was killed in a shooting at a party on Sunday.

According to the Times and Democrat, Orangeburg Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said Donovan Smalls, 20, died from his injuries.

Authorities say the shooting occurred on Summers Avenue on Sunday after 2 a.m.

Officials say an autopsy on Smalls will take place on Wednesday.

DPS officials also say a 21-year-old Claflin University student was treated for a gunshot wound to her chest, but has been treated and released.

According to investigators, they responded to a call about a party getting out of hand and more calls on shots being fired.

Authorities said no arrests have been made.

This incident is under investigation.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.