Columbia Councilman & Police hear residents safety concerns following Josephson’s death

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- City leaders are addressing safety after the death of USC senior Samantha Josephson, who died after getting into a CAr she thought was her Uber.

Some people who live around five points say a lot has changed in the entertainment district,including their safety. However Columbia police Chief Skip Holbrook says crime has gone down.

“We’ve reduced simple assaults fights, car break ins,” Holbrook said,

The most recent incident though, was quite terrifying . Josephson was kidnapped and murdered after separating from friends.

Now people are calling on local leaders to make the area safer.

Councilman Moe Baddourah, represents the district, called a public safety meeting Tuesday to hear suggestions from the community.

“We’re collecting all the thoughts that were shared with us today from the community so we can go back to council members and tell them what we want to pass,” Baddourah said. “The ordinances that we come up with will give Holbrook the tools that he needs to achieve safety and security in five points.”

“We need everybody to step up and do what the right thing to do in their areas of responsibility,” Holbrook said. “Ours is enforcing the law.”

Since Josephson’s tragedy, Uber and Lyft safety has been another topic of discussion. Now local law enforcement say they’re working with rideshare companies on solutions.

“We found them to be very open and forward thinking in terms of things they can do to create even more safer policies and procedures on their end,” Holbrook said.

Josephson’s parents are also making it their life’s work to ensure that what happened to their daughter doesn’t happen again.