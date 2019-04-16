Columbia police seek men, woman for questioning in arson

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– The Columbia Fire Department says a fire that caused millions in damage inside a Walmart on Harbison Blvd. was set on purpose.

Authorities say it happened around 3:30 Tuesday morning in the store’s food aisle.

No one was hurt.

Columbia firefighters say the store may be closed for several days.

Columbia police released surveillance images of three people they think may have information on the fire.

Investigators are looking for two men and one woman that can be seen in the pictures.

If you recognize these people contact the Columbia Police Department or Crimestoppers at 1-866-CRIME-SC.