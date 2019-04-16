Coroner identifies victim of fatal collision on Fernandina Road

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal collision on Fernandina Road on Monday.

Coroner Margaret Fisher says Calvin Casson, 51, died on scene due to injuries.

According to Highway Patrol, after 7 p.m., Casson was travelling east on Fernandina Road, when a tractor-trailer travelling west on I-26 left the road, went through a fence and collided head on with the victim.

Troopers say the tractor-trailer then went off the road and hit several parked cars at the Dick Smith Automotive shop.

Investigators say the tractor-trailer driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.