Benedict College student one of only 10 across the country to get full scholarship to study abroad

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Benedict College student is one of ten students from across the country chosen to earn the prestigious Frederick Douglas Global Fellowship. 2022 graduate, Henry Seyu is the first Benedict College student to be awarded the honor that will give Seyu a full scholarship to study abroad in London, England this summer. While across the pond, Seyu will take part in an intensive four week course on leadership, and intercultural engagement.

The English and Political science major says he’s thankful to be able to take part in the program that he believes will give him the global perspective he will need in his career.

Benedict College President and CEO, Dr. Roslyn Artis released a statement concerning Seyu saying in part “We are proud of Henry Seyu for being the first Benedict College student to win the prestigious Frederick DouglasGlobal fellowship, we congratulate him for representing the best of BC.”

The Frederick Douglas Fellowship was launched in 2017 shows efforts by The Council on international Educational exchange, and the Penn Center for Minority serving institutions.