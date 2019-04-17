Columbia PD searching for two armed robbery and assault suspects

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia Police Department says that investigators are releasing surveillance pictures of two armed robbery and assault suspects in an effort to identify and locate them.

A 20-year-old male victims reports that the men stole his belongings and repeatedly assaulted him while he tired to sell a nicotine delivery device.

The victim adds that the suspects connected with him through social media and arranged a time to meet at his Main Street apartment on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

In addition to a Juul electronic cigarette and pod pack, the duo is accused of stealing a cell phone and cash.

For anyone with information about the suspects, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC