CPD: Vehicle hits a building on Huger Street overnight

RICHLAND, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say a vehicle collided with a building overnight at the 1200 block of Huger Street.

Authorities say the incident happened before 12:30 a.m. when the vehicle hit the building.

No injuries have been reported.

Columbia Police is investigating this incident.