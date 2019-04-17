Deputies: $5,000 reward offered for any information leading to February killing of local man

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that can help arrest the person(s) responsible for the February killing of a Columbia man.

Police are hopeful a reward will encourage anyone with knowledge of this incident to come forward and help bring some solace to the family.

Raphel H. Bostic’s body was found Feb. 16 down an embankment from the railroad tracks at Cook and South streets. Family members had reported the 29-year-old missing after they lost contact with him earlier that week.

Since his death, police have been working to locate a Sumter man who was last seen with Bostic.

Officers believe Matthew Tyrell Simmons, 27, has information that could help in the case. He also is wanted on an assault and battery- 1st degree charge in an unrelated case in Sumter (city).

The two men were friends, according to Bostic’s family.

Simmons is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs about 160 lbs. and has brown eyes and hair.

Anyone with information about Bostic’s killing or Simmons’ whereabouts is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.