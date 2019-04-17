Mortgage lender company donates $10k to Ronald McDonald House of Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A mortgage lender is doing its part to help a home away from home for the families of children in the hospital.

Today, Lending Tree donated $10,000 to the Ronald McDonald House of Columbia.

The company says the money was raised in part by USC students.

Officials with Ronald McDonald House say the donation will go a long way to providing a comfort to families going through a tough time.

For more information on how you can help the Ronald McDonald House, visit their website https://www.rmhcofcolumbia.org