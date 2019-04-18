2019 Salute to Small Business event kicks off May 1

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Get ready to interact with many small business owners with the 2019 Salute to Small Business event!

The event kicks off May 1, at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center at 1101 Lincoln Street from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Curtis Wilson spoke with Savannah Wilburn from the Small Business Administration about the event.

Ms. Wilburn says you have the chance to network with many small business owners, a matchmaking session to work with large business owners, among many other activities.

A small business award luncheon will also take place to announce the winners of the Small Business Administration’s S.C. Small Business & Advocacy Awards competition and the top SBA lenders of the previous fiscal year.

For reservations and ticket prices, click here.