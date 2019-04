Celebrating occupational therapy month with Vital Energy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Join Good Morning Columbia to celebrate hardworking therapists for National Occupational Therapy Month.

Curtis Wilson spoke with Ms. Hima Dalal, founder and president of Vital Energy Wellness and Rehab Center.

Ms. Hima spoke about the history of occupational therapy and the benefits that comes with the practice.

