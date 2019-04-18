Investigators set to hold press conference on Friday to discuss the death of RaNiya Wright

(ABC Team) – The district where a fifth grader died after a school fight — held its first meeting since the child’s death.

10-year-old Raniya Wright was involved in a classroom fight on March 25th and died two days later.

Colleton County School District officials are facing criticism from the community about the way the situation has been handled.

Deanne Roberts reports.

The Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone Colleton County Sheriff R.A. Strickland and Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey will conduct a

news conference Friday, April 19 to discuss the investigation into the death of Raniya Wright.