15-year-old charged with assault after stabbing 16-year-old, deputies say

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says a 16-year-old male is recovering after being stabbed overnight.

The 16-year-old male is receiving medical treatment at a hospital for stab wounds sustained that happened on the 100 block of Riverbend Drive, according to deputies.

The medical team told Lexington County Sheriff’s Department investigators that the teen injuries are not-life threatening.

Detectives have charged a 15-year-old male with assault after gathering information at the scene that indicates he stabbed the 16-year-old during a fight.

The 16-year-old was part of a group of juveniles that confronted the 15-year-old, according to detectives. Charges are also expected against the 16-year-old, deputies say.

The 15-year-old has been released to his parents and will appear in Lexington County Family Court at a later date.