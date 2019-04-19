Solicitor: Raniya Wright died from natural causes

Rob Dew,

RaNiya Wright (Photo provided by family)

Walterboro, S.C. (WOLO)– The Colleton Co. Solicitor’s office says Raniya Wright, 10, died of natural causes.

Wright died following a fight on March 27th at Forest Hills Elementary School.

The solicitor’s office says its medical examiner found no signs of trauma, and discovered that Wright had a pre-existing medical condition, AVM and had been to the doctor for headaches several times leading up to her death.

State prosecutors say no charges will be filed.

 

