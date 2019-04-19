Solicitor: Raniya Wright died from natural causes

Walterboro, S.C. (WOLO)– The Colleton Co. Solicitor’s office says Raniya Wright, 10, died of natural causes.

Wright died following a fight on March 27th at Forest Hills Elementary School.

The solicitor’s office says its medical examiner found no signs of trauma, and discovered that Wright had a pre-existing medical condition, AVM and had been to the doctor for headaches several times leading up to her death.

State prosecutors say no charges will be filed.