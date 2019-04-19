RCSD looking for home burglary suspects accused of kicking in doors, stealing electronics

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – There have been eight home burglaries in northern Richland County in the last two weeks. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, someone is kicking in doors of homes and taking small electronics and gaming systems.

The department hopes you can help identify the person pictured above.

The burglaries are happening in the area north of Sparkleberry Road between Two Notch and Clemson Road near the Interstate 20 intersection. They include the following blocks:

400 block of North Donar Drive

House on Freya Court (same house twice)

300 block Wotan Road

200 block of Huntcliff Drive

200 block of Chimney Ridge Drive (two houses)

300 block of Thornridge Road

Investigators are looking for the individual as a person of interest. Anyone who can identify this person or has information related to the burglaries is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.