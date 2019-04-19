Severe weather expected in the Midlands Friday

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– The National Weather Service and the ABC Columbia Weather team are predicting severe weather in the Midlands Friday afternoon.

The NWS is predicting wind damage from 60-70 mph wind gusts is the highest threat, but isolated tornadoes and hail is also possible, mainly in the central and eastern Midlands.

Officials also expect some scattered damage to trees and power lines. Any tornadoes could also damage cars and mobile homes.

