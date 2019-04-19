South Carolina jobless rate steady at 3.2% in March

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP)- South Carolina’s unemployment rate was unchanged in March, the ninth straight month the state’s jobless picture has held steady.

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce said in a news release Friday that the state’s jobless rate was 3.2% in March.

Officials say that total employment in South Carolina was higher last month, increasing by more than 6,800 jobs for a total of more than 2,274,000.

Officials say downturns in the professional and business services, financial activities, leisure and hospitality and construction industries led to losses of more than 5,000 jobs. Education and health services, manufacturing and government jobs were up by 2,000 positions.

Nationally, unemployment remained unchanged, at 3.8%.