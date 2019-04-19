Storm caused downed trees and debris in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Today’s storms downed trees and knocked out power throughout the Midlands.

Take a look at this video tweeted out by Trooper Tyler of the Highway Patrol.

You can see several trees down in I-26 east in Orangeburg County. No injuries were reported.

Also in the Midlands, a large oak tree came down at the intersection of Stratford and Fairfield road in northeast Richland County.

A trooper at the scene says this was the 20th storm-related call he had responded to just this afternoon.

As of right now, over 20,000 power outages have been reported in South Carolina.