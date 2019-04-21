Gamecocks Drop 2019 SEC Championship Match

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – It took four playoff holes to decide Sunday’s 2019 SEC Championship match, with No. 11 South Carolina women’s golf falling just short against Ole Miss. Hosted at Greystone Golf and Country Club, the Gamecocks finished in second place for the second-straight year and the fifth time in program history.

Junior Lois Kaye Go and Ole Miss’ Macy Somoskey went four extra holes after going all-square after 18 holes. The two traded three pars before Go bogeyed 18 and Somoskey pared to win the team title.

The two almost did not make it to extra holes. Go led Somoskey 1-UP heading into the 18th, but Somoskey sunk a long distance putt to win the hole and extend the match.

Victorious for Carolina on the day was Ana Pelaez and Anita Uwadia . Pelaez was able to win easily, and early, 6&5. The junior went on an incredible streak of six-straight victories, starting at the par-4 5th. She went on to birdie the par-3 7th and par-5 9th during her run and went to the back nine 5-UP. She extended it to six on the 10th before tying Hutchinson-Kay on the next three holes to win the earliest match of the weekend for any team at the 2019 SEC Championship.

For Uwadia it was another wire-to-wire victory, never trailing in the match. Although the match was all-square from the end of the 14th to the 18th, Uwadia was able to pull it off on the par-5 18th. The junior smashed her drive, and followed that up by crushing her second shot to the opposite side of the green and an attempt for eagle. Uwadia was able to two-putt from her angle, and birdie the hole and win the second match for the Gamecocks.

Out of the No. 3 spot was Marion Veysseyre . The senior was able to fight back from a three-hole deficit to square the match after the 15th. Ole Miss’ Julia Johnson connected on a birdie putt to take the par-3 17th, and Veysseyre was unable to win the hole back on 18.

Although Emily Price wasn’t able to pull off the victory, she did turn heads with her incredible shot on 17. She was able to hole her bunker shot to win the hole, and went to the 18th down just one. Ole Miss’ Kennedy Swann was able to hold off the talented freshman, and claim the point for the Rebels.

UP NEXT

NCAA Regionals will be next for the Gamecocks, the event set for May 6-8. The team will learn its fate during the NCAA Division Women’s Golf Selection Show, which will air on Golf Channel on Wed., April 24, at 5:30 p.m. ET. This year’s regional sites are hosted by Washington, Michigan State, Oklahoma and Auburn.

Make sure to follow along on Twitter and Instagram (@GamecockWGolf) and on Facebook to stay up to date with the Gamecocks.