Lower Richland Sweet Potato Festival kicks off this Saturday

HOPKINS, S.C. (WOLO) – Get your bellies ready for the Lower Richland Sweet Potato Festival this Saturday!

The free event takes place at Hopkins Park at 6940 Lower Richland Boulevard, and starts at 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Curtis Wilson spoke with Jackie Grier, committee member and Della McCollough, chairperson, about the event.

They say a parade will kick off the event, along with prizes for the Sweet Potato Contest and the Crafts.

The event is open to all ages, with carnival rides, drum line, health fair, and many more fun activities.

Our very own Curtis Wilson will be emceeing the event.

