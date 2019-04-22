Motorcyclist killed in hit and run incident on SC-527 and Highway 378
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist is dead after a fatal hit and run on Sunday.
Authorities say the incident happened on the intersection of SC-527 and Highway 378 around 8:30 p.m.
According to investigators, a vehicle believed to be an 18-wheeler, collided with the motorcyclist.
Troopers say the vehicle left the scene.
Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.