RCSD investigating stabbing incident at R&B’s Bar & Grill on Two Notch

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputes are investigating a stabbing incident that took place a club on Sunday.

Richland County deputies responded to R&B Club on Two Notch Road for a fight in progress.

When deputies arrived, they encountered the security guard who was suffering from a stab wound to the lower body.

The security said to deputies that a fight broke out inside the bar, and that he good stabbed by an unknown person while trying to break it up. He was transported to a local hospital.

While deputies were still at the R&B Club, a different person arrived at a local hospital with multiple stab wounds. That victim said he was stabbed, after several people jumped him while he was outside the club.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.