Samantha Josephson murder suspect does not show up in court

Nathaniel Rowland was scheduled to make his first appearance Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The suspect in the murder of USC student Samantha Josephson did not appear at the Richland County Judicial Center for his first court appearance.

Nathaniel Rowland, 24, was scheduled to make his first court appearance on Monday.

In a statement, the Fifth District Solicitor’s Office said since Rowland has not posted bond, he did not have to attend the hearing.

Rowland, who was arrested on March 31, faces charges of murder, kidnapping, and refusal to stop for police.

His next appearance in court has not been formally scheduled.