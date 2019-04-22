Target stores launch car seat trade in event for limited time

Columbia, SC. (WOLO) — It can be extremely tough to find someone willing to recycle a car seat.

but not anymore – that’s where target steps in.

The retail giant launched its car seat trade-in event today Monday April 22nd, 2019.

It will run at most stores through May 4th, 2019. Target says it will accept and recycle all types of car seats.

Customers who turn in a unwanted car seat will receive a coupon good for 20 percent off a new one or other baby items. That coupon is good until May 11th, 2019.