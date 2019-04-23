19-year-old being sought as shooter in fatal Orangeburg incident

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (The Times and Democrat) – The Orangeburg Department of Safety Director Mike Adams announced that Tyler Jamal Givens is believed to be the person who shot and killed Donovan Smalls and injured a 21-year-old female on April 14.

According to Times and Democrat, Givens, 19, is facing one count each of murder, assault, and battery of a high and aggravated nature, discharging a firearm in city limits and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

On Monday, Orangeburg Department of Safety announced the arrest of Amber Marie Green, 25, with the same charges.

He said the crowd scattered and that Givens then fired into the crowd.

Adams said if anyone knows Givens’ whereabouts, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or Orangeburg Department of Public Safety dispatchers at 1-803-534-2812.

Callers may remain anonymous.

Adams said if anyone sees Givens, he is to be considered armed and dangerous and not to approach him. They should call 911 immediately.