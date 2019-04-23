Gamecocks score early, often in win over CSU

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WOLO) – Mark Kingston and Noah Campbell break down the impact of the Gamecocks’ breakout offensive showing in their 10-3 victory over Charleston Southern Tuesday night at SRP Park.

The last time USC scored in double figures was on April 2 in their 10-8 win over NC State in Charlotte.

Carolina looks to carry over momentum to their seventh series of the SEC season, looking to win their first series of the conference slate when they travel to Missouri this weekend. The series starts at 7:30 p.m. EST Friday.