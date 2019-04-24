Harpootlian questions interchange funding about Carolina Panthers practice facility

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County Senator Dick Harpootlian has new questions challenging the proposal to bring the Carolina Panthers practice facility to South Carolina.

Harpootlian got his hands on a letter from the state’s Department of Transportation to the Governor. In the letter, Secretary Christy Hall says a brand new $40 million interchange associated with the project would not be funded by Department of Transportation funds.

Harpootlian sent his own letter to the Governor questioning where those funds would come from if not from the Department of Transportation.

The Governor’s office has not responded to our request for comment.