Nikki Haley visits Original Six after-school program in Bamberg

BAMBERG, S.C. (WOLO) – Nikki Haley was back in her hometown of Bamberg this afternoon.

The former governor and UN Ambassador paid a visit to the original Six Foundation’s “Practice Makes Perfect Homework Center.”

Haley founded the group in 2011, she now serves as the organization’s chair and says she’s thrilled to see the impact it’s having on young people’s lives.

Original Six is an organization that provides after school assistance for 4th through 8th grade students.