Social media helped police find a woman who lost her childhood stuffed animal on the interstate

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) – Lexington Police reunited a woman with her childhood stuffed animal that was lost on Interstate 20 Wednesday (4/25) afternoon.

The toy accidentally flew out of a vehicle during a move, according to the department.

In a Facebook post, Lexington Police said, “Officer Aimee Lutz of Meadow Glen Middle School saw this stuffed animal fly out of a vehicle on I-20. As a mother (and someone who works with children daily) her heart sank knowing a child might be searching for it later.”

Do you recognize this stuffed animal? SRO Aimee Lutz of @mgmgators saw it fly from a vehicle on I-20 this afternoon and picked it up later in hopes of reuniting it with it’s family. If yours, please call 803-359-6260 or email Officer Aimee Lutz directly at ahlutz@lexsc.com. pic.twitter.com/ztMQgtpiaY — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) April 25, 2019

The post was shared nearly 700 times and by Thursday morning, the owner was found.

According to Lexington Police the owner, Joanna, grew up with the stuffed animal and had passed it down to her own child. In response to the post on Facebook, Joanna said, “There is lots of sentimental value behind it and nothing replaces sentimental value.”

Officer Lutz actually wasn’t able to immediately retrieve the stuffed animal. She returned to the scene after her shift as a School Resource Officer and picked it up before sharing it on social media.