Join the fun with the 2019 Kinetic Derby Day this Saturday

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Get ready to use your creative skills to build an awesome vehicles and art at the second annual Kinetic Derby Day!

The event takes place this Saturday at 11 a.m. to 3-3:30 p.m. on State Street and Meeting Street.

Curtis spoke with Anna Huffman, communications and technology director for the city of West Columbia.

She spoke about how families can form teams and come together to build unusual vehicles and awe-inspiring art installations.

To register, click here.