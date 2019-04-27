Lower Richland Sweet Potato Festival this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Lower Richland Sweet Potato Festival kicks off Saturday.

Organizers say the free event takes place at Hopkins Park at 6940 Lower Richland Boulevard from at 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Curtis Wilson spoke with Jackie Grier, committee member and Della McCollough, chairperson, about the event.

A parade will kick off the festival, along with prizes for the Sweet Potato Contest and the Crafts.

The event is open to all ages, with carnival rides, drum line, health fair, and many more fun activities.

ABC Columbia’s Curtis Wilson is the emcee.

