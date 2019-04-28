Daley Selected by Panthers in Sixth Round of NFL Draft

COLUMBIA, S.C. (April 27, 2019) – University of South Carolina offensive tackle Dennis Daley was selected by the Carolina Panthers with the 212th pick in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He is the third Gamecock offensive tackle drafted since 2015, joining Corey Robinson and Brandon Shell.

Daley, a 6-5, 315-pounder from Ridge View High School in Columbia, transferred to South Carolina after two seasons at Georgia Military College and quickly earned his way into a starting role at left tackle in 2018, starting 23 of the last 24 games.

Here is Daley’s biography:

2018: One of four seniors selected by their peers for the Unselfish Teammate Award for the offense… started the first seven games of the 2018 season and was back in the lineup for the last five games… left midway through the Tennessee victory with an ankle injury and did not travel to Ole Miss… invited to the Senior Bowl all-star game and to the NFL Combine following the season.

2017: Junior college transfer in his first season in the Garnet & Black… played in 12 games, making 11 starts… did not play in the season-opening win over NC State… made his Gamecock debut in the Missouri win, seeing extensive time at left tackle in the second half… moved into the starting lineup at left tackle against Kentucky and remained in that position for the remainder of the season… named to the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll.

2016: Second-year starter at Georgia Military College… played for Bert Williams… earned a spot on the junior college All-America first team following the season… helped the Bulldogs to a 9-2 mark while averaging 46.2 points per game, fourth in the country… the Bulldogs finished the year ranked 14th in the country… Rivals rated him as the 39th-best player in the JUCO ranks… considered the sixth-best offensive tackle in the junior college ranks and No. 39 overall by 247Sports… ranked as the third-best junior college offensive tackle in the country and No. 18 overall among JUCO players by ESPN.

2015: Was a starter along the offensive line at Georgia Military College.

HIGH SCHOOL: Local product who played left tackle and defensive end for the Ridge View Blazers, graduating in 2015… coached by Perry Parks…. will have three years to play two at South Carolina.