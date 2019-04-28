Fenton Selected by Chiefs in Sixth Round of NFL Draft

COLUMBIA, S.C. (April 27, 2019) – University of South Carolina cornerback Rashad Fenton was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs with the 201st pick in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Fenton, a 5-11, 192-pounder from Miami, Fla., appeared in 48 games over the past four seasons making 30 starts. He recorded 122 tackles, five interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery with 24 passes defended. Fenton also logged a 24.8-yard career kick return average, second in school history, including one kickoff return for a touchdown.

Here is Fenton’s biography:

2018: Senior defensive back who is generally considered the Gamecocks’ top cover corner… also used at nickel and safety this season… one of three players selected by his peers for the Unselfish Teammate Award for the defense… started 12 of 13 games… recorded 34 tackles with 2.5 tackles for loss and six pass breakups… tied for seventh in the SEC with three interceptions… had interceptions in three consecutive SEC games, picking off Georgia’s Jake Fromm, Vanderbilt’s Kyle Shurmur and Kentucky’s Terry Wilson… named to Athlon Sports’ 2018 pre-season fourth-team All-SEC unit.

2017: Played in all 13 games, making 11 starts… ranked sixth on the team with 48 tackles, including 42 solo stops… had an interception and a fumble recovery to go with eight pass breakups… also returned 10 kicks for 209 yards with a long of 31… registered six tackles and recovered a fumble in the season-opening win over NC State… set a career high with seven tackles at Texas A&M and added a pass breakup… credited with four tackles and four pass breakups in the Vanderbilt win… matched his career high with seven tackles at Georgia… led the team with six tackles versus Florida, including a tackle for loss… logged his second career interception against Wofford.

2016: Appeared in 12 games with seven starts… logged 38 tackles, with five pass breakups and an interception… had a tackle, a pair of pass breakups and a forced fumble in a starting assignment at Vandy… got the start and made four solo stops at both Mississippi State and Kentucky… missed the Georgia game with an injury… returned a pair of kicks for 72 yards, including a 50-yard effort and broke up one pass in the UMass win… made four tackles and combined with Darius English for his first career half-sack vs. Tennessee… had five tackles, one TFL and an interception against Missouri… his pick came on the Carolina 2-yard line and stopped a likely Mizzou score, keeping the game tied at 21… logged a career-high six tackles at Clemson.

2015: Saw action in 10 games… averaged 26.1 yards on 14 kick returns, ranking fifth in the SEC… did not play in the opener vs. North Carolina… took the first kickoff return of his career 96 yards to paydirt at LSU… it was the first time he touched the ball in his collegiate career and was Carolina’s first kick return for a score since 2002… did not travel to Tennessee… returned three kicks for 83 yards vs. The Citadel.

HIGH SCHOOL: Graduated from Miami Carol City High School in Miami Gardens, Fla. in 2015… coached by Aubrey Hill, who played for Steve Spurrier at Florida… played in the International Bowl in Arlington, Texas, following the season… started on the varsity squad at Norland High as a freshman… rated the 119th-best cornerback in the country according to Scout… considered the 58th-best player in the state of Florida and the 45th-best cornerback in the country by 247Sports… regarded as the 224th-best player in the state and the No. 97 cornerback in the country by ESPN.

PERSONAL: Rashad Khambrell Fenton was born February 17, 1997… is an interdisciplinary studies major.