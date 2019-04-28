Fireflies shut out in Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC – Wagner Lagrange slashed a pair of singles on Sunday, but Columbia closed out its road trip with a 3-0 loss to Charleston at Joe Riley Park. The Fireflies had the tying run at the plate in the ninth inning but failed to score.

Charleston (11-13) went up 1-0 in the fourth and distanced itself from the visitors with two more scores in the fifth. Those proved to be the lone runs on Sunday. RiverDogs starter Alex Vizcaino (2-1) logged seven scoreless frames. The Fireflies were shut out for a second time during their road trip.

Alec Kisena (L, 0-1) – added to Columbia’s (8-15) roster on Sunday – was not bad in his return to affiliated baseball. The starter allowed just one run in nearly four innings. Kisena last played for an affiliated baseball team in August of 2015 (for the GCL Tigers). After two years of pitching for the Gateway Grizzlies of the Frontier League, Kisena was signed by the Mets in February and returned to the mound in affiliated ball on Sunday.

Also worthy of praise, relievers Billy Oxford, Jose Butto and Jose Moreno combined to blank the RiverDogs from the fifth inning on.

SCORING SUMMARY

Bottom 4: Wilkerman Garcia singles in Kyle Gray. CHS 1, COL 0

Bottom 5: Gray and Garcia notch back-to-back run-scoring singles. CHS 3, COL 0

The Fireflies are off on Monday and return to action against the Delmarva Shorebirds at 7:05 ET on Tuesday. It’s the first game of a seven-game homestand at Segra Park.

You can tune into the action all week at FirefliesLiveStream.com.