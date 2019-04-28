Gamecocks drop seventh-straight SEC series, blanked at Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of South Carolina baseball team was held to one hit on the night by the Missouri pitching staff and the Tigers put up eight runs in the bottom of the seventh in an 11-0 win over the Gamecocks Saturday night (April 27) at Taylor Stadium.

Missouri struck first in the bottom of the third as a Peter Zimmerman double to left scored Paul Gomez. Carolina made a nice play on the double to get Kameron Misner out at the plate, but the Tigers took a 1-0 lead.

The score remained 1-0 until the bottom of the seventh, when the Tigers scored eight runs on five hits, three walks, a hit by pitch and an error on a dropped throw at the plate. The Tigers put up two more runs in the bottom of the eighth on RBIs from Justin Holt and Chad McDaniel.

Carolina broke up the no-hitter that TJ Sikkema, Konnor Ash and Trey Dillard were throwing as Luke Berryhill singled to right off Dillard with one out in the ninth inning.

Cam Tringali took the loss but was solid in his start. He threw 6.1 innings and allowed five hits, three runs and six strikeouts. Sikkema earned the win for the Tigers, throwing seven no-hit innings and striking out 10.

GAMECHANGER

Carolina trailed 1-0 heading into the bottom of the seventh, but Missouri scored eight runs off five hits in the bottom of the frame. Six of the eight runs were unearned.

KEY STAT

Missouri pitching struck out 15 Gamecocks on the night as Sikkema improved to 5-3 with a 1.31 ERA this season.

NOTABLE

Luke Berryhill extended his on-base streak to 23 games after his walk in the first inning.

The Gamecocks have dropped seven SEC series on the season.

Tringali now has 52 strikeouts in 52.1 innings pitched this year.

UP NEXT

Carolina and Missouri wrap up the three-game set Sunday afternoon (April 28) with a 2 p.m. CT (3 p.m. ET) first pitch. The game will be streamed on SEC Network +.