Gamecocks swept by Missouri in rain-shortened finale

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of South Carolina baseball team fell to Missouri, 9-7, in a rain-shortened seven-inning game Sunday afternoon (April 28) at Taylor Stadium.

The Gamecocks plated four runs in the top of the first as Missouri starter Art Joven walked George Callil and Brady Allen to open the game. TJ Hopkins loaded the bases, reached on a bunt single. Luke Berryhill forced in a run with a bases-loaded walk, making the score 1-0. The Tigers made a pitching change and with one out, Andrew Eyster brought in a pair with a single to left field. Carolina put up its fourth run of the inning as Berryhill scored on a balk. Missouri got a pair of runs back in the bottom of the first as Chad McDaniel’s single cut Carolina’s lead in half.

The Gamecocks responded in the top of the second as George Callil belted his fourth home run of the season, this one a solo shot to left field.

The Tigers scored a pair of runs in the third on Chris Cornelius’ RBI single and a wild pitch. Missouri took the lead in the fifth as Cornelius hit a solo home run off the foul pole in left and McDaniel drove in Kameron Misner on a single to center.

Carolina came back and scored a pair of unearned runs in the sixth as Jacob Olson and Andrew Eyster both reached on errors. Chris Cullen made the Tigers pay as he doubled to left to score Olson. Eyster came around on a sacrifice fly from Noah Campbell .

Missouri tied the game in the bottom of the sixth on a Paul Gomez triple and bloop single from Mark Vierling, then took the lead for good in the bottom of the seventh on a two-run home run from Peter Zimmerman.

Missouri came out for the top of the eighth inning when play was halted due to lightning in the area. Due to the SEC rule where a delayed game cannot start after 6 p.m. on getaway day, the game was called after seven innings of play.

TJ Shook started the game for the Gamecocks, but left in the first inning due to injury. Brett Kerry allowed six hits and four runs in 4.1 innings of relief. The loss went to Sawyer Bridges , who allowed three runs and five hits in 1.1 innings of work.

Carolina scored seven runs but had just four hits on the day. Eyster drove in a pair of runs in the game. For Missouri, McDaniel was 4-for-4 on the day while Cornelius had three hits.

GAMECHANGER

Carolina had a 7-6 lead after scoring a pair of runs in the top of the sixth, but gave up the tying run in the bottom of the frame and the go-ahead runs in the seventh on Peter Zimmerman’s two-run home run.

KEY STAT

Carolina struck out nine times in the game, including eight straight from the second to fifth innings.

NOTABLE

Luke Berryhill extended his on-base streak to 24 games after his walk in the first inning.

extended his on-base streak to 24 games after his walk in the first inning. The Gamecocks were swept for the second time this season. Carolina also was swept against Georgia in week one of conference play.

Carolina now has 63 home runs after the series, but Callil had the only home run in the three games at Missouri.

UP NEXT

Carolina will have the midweek off for final exams and return to the diamond Friday night (May 3) to start a three-game set with Vanderbilt. First pitch is at 7 p.m. at Founders Park and the game will be streamed on SEC Network +.