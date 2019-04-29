District: Lexington Richland 5 to close May 1, day of Teacher Rally at State House

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to district officials, all schools in Lexington Richland District 5 will be closed Wednesday, May 1st.

According to officials, after monitoring staff leave requests over the past few days and considering unanticipated additional leave that could occur, the district made the decision to close schools Wednesday.

Participating teachers from across the state are expected to rally on the State House Wednesday for better pay, in an organized walkout. SC for Ed is organizing the’ All Out On May 1′ rally.

In a release to ABC Columbia News, Lexington Richland District 5 officials said “After monitoring leave requests over the past few days and considering unanticipated additional leave that could occur on May 1, the district made the decision to close schools Wednesday,” said Dr. Christina Melton, superintendent of School District Five.

“Despite several contingency plans, including but not limited to utilizing substitutes and staff, we could not provide the staffing needed to ensure normal school operations on that date. Our focus is always on our students and their safety. It is out of an abundance of caution that we have made the decision to close schools Wednesday.”

With limited make-up day options in the remaining academic year, we anticipate that any missed school day would be made up at the end of the year upon Board review and approval, say officials.

Schools and offices will operate at normal schedules on Thursday, May 2, say officials.

Previous stories: https://www.abccolumbia.com/2019/04/29/sc-superintendent-of-education-says-she-will-substitute-teach-during-teacher-walkout-at-state-house/

https://www.abccolumbia.com/2019/04/22/sc-teacher-group-plans-may-1-walkout-and-march-to-statehouse/